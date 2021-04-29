IPL 2021, MI vs RR Match 24 Toss and Playing 11 update: Mumbai opt to bowl, bring in Coulter-Nile

As for team news, MI have made one change with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan making way for Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile. Royals, meanwhile, stick to their wiinning combination from their last match.

Rohit and co come into Thursday's double header on the back of two defeats to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, while Sanju Samson-led RR are coming in fresh of a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2021: MI vs RR Match 24 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl first in Delhi

After opting to bowl first at the toss MI skipper Rohit said: "The pitch looks alright, looks a good pitch, better than Chennai. Looking to chase the total. This looks much better. We want to play fearless cricket, hopefully the guys take the responsibility.

On the playing 11 for the match, Rohit added: "Ishan is out and Nathan Coulter Nile is in. You got to pick your best XI and find the right balance as well. I think looking at the conditions and opposition we have picked our best 11."

Meanwhile, Royals skipper, Samson said: "We would have liked to bowl. We can see some grass, but I think it's good for batting and bowling. We need to bat better. We play every game in a different perspective. Captaincy is getting better and better, first game was tough. Really enjoying this role."

Playing 11s for MI vs RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(captain/wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman