IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Chennai, April 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) under David Warner will have a big task at their hand when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2021 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 17). They have lost both their matches so far to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in close margins.

They are already lagging behind in net run-rate and another defeat can seriously hurt them, and the SRH perforce need to find a winning way. But that is not easy against a side like Mumbai, who returned to winning ways in their last match against KKR.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians Mumbai's biggest worry is their batting which has not been fired yet. They have some huge names in their ranks like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya etc but a collective firing has not happened yet. But MI can explode without any warning and it can hurt any team in the fray. Mumbai bowling looked sharp under Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Rahul Chahar and they will hope that the bowling unit will continue to churn out polished efforts. 2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad The SRH has all the right ingredients to snap the run of any team but they have not been able to produce a cohesive effort in IPL 2021 so far. But the Warner-led team can overturn the lean run anytime and pose serious threat to opponents and the match against Mumbai Indians is as good an opportunity as any other. 3. Playing 11 MI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha/Priyam Garg, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan. 4. Dream11 Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.