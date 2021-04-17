IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma lauds Mumbai Indians bowling after tight win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai made a seemingly under par 150 but bowled out Hyderabad for 137 to celebrate their second win in as many matches. For the record, this is the third time in a row, the Mumbai outfit has failed to score more than 160 in an innings.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the bowling unit to keep the team in the match till the last over and eventually dragging them over the line.

"It was a great effort from the bowling unit, as we knew it was not going to be easy. When you have a pitch like that and the bowlers execute, it makes it easy for a captain. I thought we had a good score for this pitch. You saw both the teams capitalizing on the Powerplay. Having said that, we can do better in the middle overs," Rohit told the host broadcaster.

Rohit said the Chennai pitch was getting slower by the day and it was hard for batsmen to play their shots. "All the players are experienced enough to do that. But I don't want to take credit away from them, when you have guys like Rashid and Mujeeb bowling it's not easy. The pitch is getting slower and slower, bowlers are always in the game till 20 overs.

"Even the seamers...it's not easy to get them away and the slow nature of the pitch makes it harder for the batsmen to slog straight away. You need one set batsman at the end, just need some intelligent batting."

Rohit also prided in the fact that Mumbai fielding was outstanding. "I thought our fielding was good today, that's something we take pride in, we want to be the best unit in the tournament."