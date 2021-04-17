IPL 2021: MI vs SRH Stats and Records preview: David Warner, Kieron Pollard, Manish Pandey eye big records

A defeat will seriously affect the Hyderabad outfit as they have not made any points so far and their net run rate too come under heavy burden. Mumbai will need a win to break free, at least for now, from a slew of teams that have two points.

Apart from those collective goals, the match will also see some approaching personal milestones, which the players will be eager to go past.

MyKhel takes a quick look at them.

1. David Warner needs one more fifty to complete 50 half-centuries in IPL and he will be first player to do that. Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 42 fifties.

2. David Warner needs 5 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.

3. Kieron Pollard needs 2 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.

4. Manish Pandey needs 2 sixes to complete 100 sixes in IPL.

5. Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem need 2 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.