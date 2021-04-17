IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Toss report: Mumbai Indians to bat, make one change, Sunrisers make four changes

Mumbai will be eager to register their second win while SRH under David Warner will be eyeing their maiden win of IPL 2021.

Rohit said at the toss: "We are going to bat first. It is very hard to predict, looks a good track but we will only get to know as the game progresses. It looks a bit sluggish though. We have made one change. Adam Milne comes in place of Jansen. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills. Last game was good for us."

Warner told host broadcaster: "We would've batted first for sure. All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before, we have made four changes. I can't remember the names, gotta look at the team-sheet."

Playing 11s:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (in for Wriddhiman Saha), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma (in for Shahbaz Nadeem), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (in for Jason Holder), Khaleel Ahmed (in for T Natarajan).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne (in for Marco Jansen), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult