IPL 2021: MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi until all Chennai Super Kings teammates depart for home

It is being reported that Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has delayed his return to his home town Ranchi as he wanted all his CSK teammates to depart first.

According to The Indian Express report, the 39-year-old former India captain informed the franchise and all his teammates during a virtual meeting that he will be the last person to board the flight back home.

Dhoni, apparently, wanted the franchise to safely send all the overseas players in the CSK squad to their countries first in a chartered flight, followed by the domestic players. The entire CSK squad was stationed in New Delhi when the biosecure bubble was breached with players and support staff started testing positive. Three of CSK's non-playing members, including bowling coach L Balaji, tested positive for the deadly virus earlier this week.

A member of CSK was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure."

As per reports, CSK organised a ten-seater chartered flight for its players from Delhi. The Indian players were sent to Rajkot and Mumbai in the morning while the players from Bengaluru and Chennai were dropped in the evening. Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening for Ranchi.

England players Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy all boarded a flight that landed at Heathrow on Wednesday (May 5).

They will have to quarantine in government-approved hotels for the next 10 days. The remaining three England players who were on duty - Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan - are expected to leave India within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Australian cricketers, involved in the tournament, will soon fly to the Maldives in a chartered flight and wait there till Australia opens its borders to receive them, an official said. The 38-member Australian contingent that has players, coaches, umpires and commentators, chose to wait in the island nation until the borders re-open.