IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians ready for title defence, Hardik Pandya, Krunal, Suryakumar Yadav join Mumbai squad

The three were on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after defeating the tourists by seven runs in the third match in Pune on Sunday.

The franchise posted a video of the three players arriving in Mumbai on its official Twitter handle. While Krunal made his ODI debut in the series, Suryakumar failed to make the playing XI in all three matches.

Suryakumar had made his much-deserved India debut in the T20I series against England. The 30-year-old produced a sensational half century on his debut.

"Firstly, really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit," Suryakumar said in the video.

"And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," he added. Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in the IPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final at the UAE. The Mumbai outfit is also the five-time winners in the IPL, the most successful side in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.