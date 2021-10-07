IPL 2021: Need to keep an eye on Umran and maximise his potential: Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

The 21-year-old caught everyone's attention as he clocked 151.03 kmph against Kolkata Knight Riders on his debut. It was the fastest delivery by an Indian this season. The Jammu player bettered his show against RCB as he clocked 152.95 kmph in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking about the youngster in the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said, " This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in their penultimate league game. The Indian skipper further added, "The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level."

Umran's 152.95 kmph against RCB made him the fastest in the IPL as he surpassed Lockie Ferguson's 152.75kmph.

Umran who came in for the Sunrisers after their playoff chances had been dashed also drew praise from SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who said the youngster was one of the biggest positives for Hyderabad this season.

"Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. (He has) Been a really valuable addition to the side," said Williamson.

"I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on," he added.

The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar area. On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace.

The Sunrisers who are already out of the playoff race, will next take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday (Oct 8). Meanwhile, Challengers, who have already secured a playoff berth, will look to enter the playoffs on a winning note, when they take on table toppers Delhi Capitals on Friday.

