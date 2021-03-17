IPL 2021: Not playing at Wankhede Stadium, won't be a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, says Parthiv Patel

The Rohit Sharma-led side - which has won record five IPL trophies - once again look like a formidable team and are capable of retaining the title if their brilliant run in the domestic T20 league continues this year as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic - which is still on the rise - has impacted the tournament heavily forcing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council to host the entire tournament on just six venues instead of eight. The organisers also decided to do away with the concept of home and away games this time around as the teams are going to clash with each other at neutral venues during the league stage.

No franchise is going to play in its own backyard and many predict this will be a major factor in the dismal show of some franchise. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have - over the years - made their home grounds as their den and a loss at home for such franchise were nothing short of an aberration. Therefore, all eight franchises will have to prepare accordingly, keeping the neutral venues in mind.

However, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believes it won't affect the defending champions much. MI will be playing their first 9 games at slow and low Chennai and Delhi tracks but the former wicketkeeper-batsman has backed Rohit and his band to do well.

"I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because, if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice - they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction. They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL. He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets.

"So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all the bases. It depends on where they are playing so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done," said Parthiv Patel on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.