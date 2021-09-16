IPL 2021: Old Yuzi is back - RCB spinner Chahal pumped up and ready for season resumption

Chahal, who said RCB is in a good position in the points table, also felt good with the way he has bowled in the nets, stating "the old Yuzi is back" and he is pumped up for the season to resume.

"Obviously, the feeling was good. The heat was okay, I am happy with the way I bowled. I am pumped up, we are in a good position in the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table. When you bowl well in the nets, you always feel good. I can say that the old Yuzi is back," Chahal said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir explains why Virat Kohli-led RCB has failed to lift the elusive trophy

Chahal, who was recently overlooked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, had taken four wickets in seven matches during the first phase, while India's leading T20I wicket-taker had taken 21 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE.

Before the IPL 2021 season got suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCB had reached the third position in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

The suspended IPL 2021 is set resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, will open their second phase campaign in Abu Dhabi where they will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.