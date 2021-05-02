IPL 2021: Pandya brothers hail 'GOAT' Kieron Pollard after stunning run chase

Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL and guided Mumbai Indians to last ball finish with an unbeaten 34-ball 87 to defeat CSK by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

After the match, the Pandya brothers lavished praise on the West Indian as Krunal termed Pollard as one of the greatest cricketers of all time while Hardik revealed how his teammate gets angry if he leaks runs when bowling.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK, Match Report: Pollard blitzkrieg hands Mumbai Indians four-wicket win over Chennai

"Special mention to Polly. People don't talk about him that much but according to us, he is G.O.A.T, one of the greatest of all time. If you see the chase which we did, there are only a few people who have done it and Pollard has done a chase like this before so many times," Krunal told brother and teammate Hardik Pandya in a video posted on IPL website.

"We have to tell one thing that Kieron Pollard hits sixes for breakfast but if he takes a wicket or he bowls well, for him you know when you give candy to a kid, he is like that. He is the happiest of all, he is livid with himself when he gives runs, he takes his bowling to the heart," said Hardik.

Chasing a massive target of 219, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave the side a decent start before going back to the dugout.

IPL 2021: We just could not shut down Pollard, says CSK coach Fleming

Krunal and Hardik also chipped in with a few big hits alongside Pollard to help Mumbai Indians remain in the run chase. But, they soon departed and with 16 runs required off the final over, Pollard got MI over the line in the last ball and helped them win the game by six wickets.

"The Engine room of Mumbai Indians has started, one engine has started, two (Krunal and Hardik) will be starting at the right time, we have done it in past, Kieron Pollard, you are a legend," said Hardik.

After moving to eight points with their fourth win of the season, Mumbai Indians will now aim to climb up the table when they next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 4) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.