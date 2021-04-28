IPL 2021: Pant all praise for Hetmyer

In Match 22 of the IPL 2021 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Hetmyer's explosive 53 off 25 balls almost threatened to turn the contest on its head.

But the West Indian big-hitter could face only one delivery in the final over bowled by Mohammed Siraj and Pant's efforts came up short at the other end as DC lost by the narrowest of margins.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, specially when you're on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

In an unsual move Pant handed the ball to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who had not bowled in the entire match, in the last over which went for 23 runs.

Asked the reason behind the decision, Pant said: "In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team.

"That's what we were planning, in the end we were one run short. We counted the overs really well, in the end the spinners weren't getting the help which we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis."

The victory helped RCB move back to the top of IPL 2021 standings, usurping Chennai Super Kings, while DC stayed at the third place

DC next take on England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (April 29).

Meanwhile, RCB will locks horns with the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings a day later. Both the matches will be played at the same venue.