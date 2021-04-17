IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: MS Dhoni hails Deepak Chahar after Chennai's first win of campaign

After Chahar's bowling effort of 4 for 13, Moeen Ali (46) and Faf du Plessis (36 not out) helped CSK beat Punjab by six wickets to record their first win of the season.

Bravo is the go to bowler during the closing stages, but CSK skipper Dhoni was extremely pleased with the growth of Chahar as a matured death bowler who gets a lot of purchase than the others.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Match report: Deepak Chahar inspires Chennai Super Kings to 6-wicket win

"Overall the years, he has matured into a death bowler too but he's somebody who gets more purchase than other bowlers. If you're looking to attack, why not finish his first four overs. Bravo can bowl at the death. It's not a secret," Dhoni said.

The CSK captain also spoke about England all-rounder Moeen Ali push up the order and said his team need to make the most of the resources available to them.

"We felt if Moeen bats up the order, we can make use of the resources that we got. Moeen is a very good timer of the ball and plays authentic shots. We have to make the most of the resources."

Dhoni, who played his 200th match for CSK, recalled his IPL journey, stating it's been a very long one and made him feel good, but also joked that it made him feel very old.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar takes 4/13 for Chennai Super Kings; how the pacer got wickets!

"(200 matches) Makes me feel very old, and it has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home."

While he lauded the Mumbai wicket, Dhoni was not happy with the relaid pitch at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

"After the wicket was relaid, we found it difficult to adjust to conditions. This is a very good wicket, but it depends on the conditions on that day. The ball moved today, but it didn't swing around a lot. There was no dew and enough seam movement," he added.