IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Match 21 Toss, Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss and elect to bowl first

Bengaluru, April 26: In match number 21 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss against the Punjab Kings and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
While KKR are heading into the match on the back of four consecutive losses, the Punjab Kings will enter the game after a morale-boosting win over Mumbai Indians in the previous game.
After winning the toss, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said, “Hope our luck changes. We have the opportunity to turn that around. A little but of momentum and confidence can make the difference”
Morgan said the side had enough talent and depth in the squad to turn their season around. For their match against Punjab, the Knights have named an unnamed side.
Meanwhile Punjab Kings have made one change to their line-up for their sixth match of the season. Chris Jordan will come into the playing XI in place of Fabian Allen.
After losing the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul said, “It is a new venue and new pitch. It will be interesting to see the start we get here. The last win gave us a lot of confidence and that me and Chris could stay till the end. Gayle keeps things light in the dressing room!”
Ahead of tonight’s game, KKR have just one win from five matches, while Punjab have two wins from five matches.
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (cpt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (cpt), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
