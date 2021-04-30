IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Match 26 Toss and Playing 11 report: Kohli elects to field; Punjab make 3 changes

KL Rahul-led PBKS head into today's contest on the back of their fourth defeat of the season, while Virat Kohli's RCB claimed their fifth victory of the campaign in their last outing in IPL 2021.

After winning the toss, Kohli said his team is very confident now with the kind of performances they have had so far. The RCB skipper praised his bowling unit for their excellent show so far. RCB also made one change to their playing eleven in the game.

"More confident now, we gonna bowl first. So the game last night, short boundary on one side. The pitch was two-paced last night, so we want to bowl first. Shahbaz comes in for Sundar looking at the composition of their side. Even when you win games, you need to rectify stuff. We have stepped in with six or seven bowling options each game, so that gives me a lot of comfort and space. The bowlers have been on their mark, all credit to them," said Kohli.

While Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul lamented over his team's flop show so far and hoped his team would come out of this position.

"We have always found ourselves in this position, we just have to go out there and put up a show tonight. We have three changes. Henriques and Arshdeep are out, Mayank is not feeling too well as he got hit in the last game. Meredith, Prabhsimran and Harpreet are in. It's (inconsistency) something we have spoken about. We are a young group of guys except for Chris, but it's important that we learn from our mistakes. I hope so (a century for Gayle)," added Rahul.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.