IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Toss Report: Punjab wins toss, bats first

Both the teams have made three changes each in their playing eleven from the previous match.

Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin.

For the Sunrisers, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul have come in place of Manish Pandey, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad.

The Kings will be looking to register a win and get to four points and get a move on from the bottom half of the table.

The Sunrisers have an even stiffer task at hand, registering their first win of the IPL 2021.

The battle between the bottom-placed teams at Chepauk in IPL 2021 promises to be an exciting one.

Toss: Punjab Kings (Batting first)

Final Playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul