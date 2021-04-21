Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Toss Report: Punjab wins toss, bats first

By

Bengaluru, April 21: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to take first use of the wicket in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season against the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both the teams have made three changes each in their playing eleven from the previous match.

Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin.

For the Sunrisers, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul have come in place of Manish Pandey, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad.

The Kings will be looking to register a win and get to four points and get a move on from the bottom half of the table.

The Sunrisers have an even stiffer task at hand, registering their first win of the IPL 2021.

The battle between the bottom-placed teams at Chepauk in IPL 2021 promises to be an exciting one.

Toss: Punjab Kings (Batting first)

Final Playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

More IPL 2021 News
IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 14 April 21 2021, 03:30 PM
Punjab
Hyderabad
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PUN 120/10 (19.4) vs HYD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 15:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments