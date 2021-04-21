IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Toss Report: Punjab wins toss, bats first

Bengaluru, April 21: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to take first use of the wicket in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season against the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both the teams have made three changes each in their playing eleven from the previous match.
Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin.
For the Sunrisers, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul have come in place of Manish Pandey, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad.
Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques make their debut for #PBKS.
Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques make their debut for #PBKS.
For #SRH IN: Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul
#VIVOIPL https://t.co/mmEvWiL82v pic.twitter.com/5r7qYmYOkc
The Kings will be looking to register a win and get to four points and get a move on from the bottom half of the table.
The Sunrisers have an even stiffer task at hand, registering their first win of the IPL 2021.
The battle between the bottom-placed teams at Chepauk in IPL 2021 promises to be an exciting one.
Toss: Punjab Kings (Batting first)
Final Playing XI
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
