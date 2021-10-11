IPL 2021: Qualifiers and Eliminators are just terms, ready for all kinds of challenges, says Kohli

RCB, who finished third in the points table behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, are slated to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11).

Although his side could not seal a top-two finish, Kohli said his team are prepared for all kinds of possibilities and are capable of winning two more games to reach the IPL final.

"We have a lot of confidence on our team, if not the top two spot (on the points table), then we will have to win two more matches to reach the Final, and we are fully prepared for that," Kohli said on Star Sports show 'Inside RCB'.

"You prepare for all kinds of possibilities, and the way I see it, Qualifiers and Eliminators are just terms that exist to create more pressure for these matches."

Kohli, who could possibly be leading RCB for the last time, also said it's better to remain in a positive mindset as in sport there can be only one winner.

"When you play cricket, you either win or lose, so when you think you have two options (winning or losing), then that mindset can possibly turn into a negative one," he added.

If RCB beat KKR in the Eliminator, they will have to overcome the DC in the second Qualifier on Wednesday (October 13), to set up a summit clash against CSK.

In search of their first-ever IPL title, Kohli said RCB always rise up to the challenge when the only option is to win to reach their goal.

"Our focus is to go out, execute our plans and win games. When your only option is winning, and losing is not an option, then your performance reaches another level and I feel our team is in the right space to execute our plans."

(With PTI inputs)