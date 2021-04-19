IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes takes a dig at Sunil Gavaskar's commentary

The England all-rounder took a subtle dig at Gavaskar for his analysis of Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada's bowling during the match which was played at Wankhede Stadium.

In the 11th over of the Punjab Kings' innings, Rabada conceded 20 runs. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal hammered the South Africa speedster for two sixes in the over while his opening partner and captain KL Rahul hit a maximum too.

Commenting upon Rabada's bowling, Gavaskar opined that Rabada needed to bowl his bouncers over the off stump.

"This is a poor delivery because if you are going to bowl the bouncer, you have got to bowl it around the off stump," said Gavaskar. Replays showed that the ball was indeed soaring above the off stump and Rahul got into position early to hook it over backward square.

Stokes while criticising Gavaskar's commentary tweeted: "Commentator: "Such a poor bouncer,if you want to bowl a bouncer it must be over Off Stump" REPLAY: bouncer line directly over Off Stump Me: (facepalm emoji)".

Agarwal and Rahul slammed brilliant fifties to help Punjab Kings post 195/4 in 20 overs but riding on a brilliant 92 from Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals won the match by 6 wickets.

Stokes, meanwhile, has flown back to England after he suffered an injury in his finger and will be missing the entire tournament. He has been sidelined for up to three months, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on April 16. ECB also informed that a repeat X-ray and CT scan revealed that Stokes has a fracture of his left index finger and the all-rounder flew home on April 17 for the surgery.