IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals debutant Sakariya credits Sanga, Samson for boosting his confidence

Ahead of their second game of the season, the youngster lauded captain Sanju Samson and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara for boosting his confidence ahead of his IPL debut. In his debut match, Sakariya pocketed the big wicket of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Jhye Richardson.

Speaking in a video posted on the Royals’ website, the young pacer said, “Sanga sir told me bowl according to you understanding and back yourself. If it lands on the right area the whole credit will go to you and if didn’t work we will help you. The same thing Sanju bhai did, he gave me full freedom and said I will give you the field of your choice.

“I got to know in the team meeting before the match that I will play in the next match. Since then I was trying to mentally prepare myself for the opportunity,” said Sakariya.

The debutant further added, “When I was bowling the first ball, I felt the pressure but after that, I felt it is normal cricket. The wicket of KL Rahul was special for me as we saved a lot of runs by sending him back to the pavilion.”

Not only did he pocket three wickets, Sakariya also took a stunning diving catch to send Nicholas Pooran back to the pavilion. “I remembered my coach’s advice who told me to always be prepared for the dive and I implemented that. The ball got stuck on the hand,” stated the young pacer.

Talking about the heart breaking opening day loss, the pacer, who was picked up by RR for 1.2 crores at the auction, said, “We lost a hard-fought game so I don’t consider this as a defeat. We will learn from here and rectify out mistakes in the next game. Sanju bhaiya showed his class as he has been playing IPL for such a long time. It is very pleasing to watch him play. He times the ball very easily and effortlessly.”

After their opening day loss, the inaugural champions will next take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday (April 15) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

