IPL 2021: RCB talking points: Hesson reveals Virat Kohli's batting slot, role of Glenn Maxwell

After the recent T20I series against England, Kohli had said he would open in the IPL 2021 beginning on April 9. Hesson, without divulging too much detail, said Kohli has showed impressive form against England and pairing him with Devdutt Padikkal is just a natural evolution.

"For me, form is important. It's about the confidence they bring in. Some players need performance to get that confidence. Some don't. Virat is so experienced with RCB. He is going to bat at the top of the order. It's a position that he knows well," Hesson told reporters during virtual press conference.

"He is in fine touch at the moment. His tempo is really pleasing. I thought the way he played against England in the T20Is just showed that his tempo is really good and he can control the innings. That's something that we have seen, on his day when he does that for RCB, we know we are going to get an above-par score.

"I know Virat will turn up confident. He is hugely passionate about playing for RCB. We can't wait to have him onboard," Hesson said.

The signing of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had a dismal IPL 2020 for Punjab Kings, had raised a few eyebrows, particularly because the RCB shelled out Rs 14 crore for him. But Hesson was confident that Maxwell could deliver.

"We have looked at Glenn Maxwell for a long time. He is a fantastic player. He fits what we require in the middle-order for us. We want some X-factor players, high-impact players," Hesson said.

"We just found through those middle overs is an area where we needed to have another player of that quality with AB de Villiers to have a two-pronged attack in the middle-overs and potentially at the back end. He brings a huge amount to that area. We know on his day, he can turn the game on his head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills," he added.

"We have certainly spent some time working on how we can do that. We are really looking forward to working with him and preparing him to be really clear around that role. He already is but just to spend a few days among the people whom he is going to be batting with and just understand that role implicitly. Really important we do that."

Hesson said Maxwell also brings in added value as a spinner and a fantastic fielder. "From a bowling point of view, he adds good skills. He is an amazing fielder. He also can add to the leadership group terms of how he goes about his business," Hesson signed off.