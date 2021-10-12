IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Eliminator Highlights: Sunil Narine single-handedly propels Knights in Qualifier 2

Playing in the first Eliminator of the ongoing IPL edition, the Knight Riders put up a clinical display as an all-round show from Sunil Narine saw the Knights seal their place in the second qualifier.

After electing to bat first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a sub-par 138 for seven as Sunil Narine ripped through the RCB line-up.

Narine showed glimpses of his vintage past as he picked up four wickets to restrict the Challengers. The West Indies spinner removed big guns Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and the destructive Glenn Maxwell and the in-form Srikar Bharat.

While Narine pocketed four, Lockie Ferguson picked up two as Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) and Shakib al Hasan (0/24) kept the RCB batsmen on a tight leash. The RCB batsmen failed to find a single maximum in their innings.

Padikkal (21 off 18) and Kohli (39 off 33) gave the Challengers a strong start, but Lockie Ferguson handed KKR the first wicket, removing Padikkal on the final over of the powerplay.

Apart from the bowlers, the RCB line-up failed to build partnerships as Narine ripped through the line-up, with Chakravarthy and Shakib keeping the ball away from the boundary lines.

In reply, KKR chased down the target with two balls to spare and set up a clash with Delhi Capitals. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave the Kolkata team a strong start in the chase, but purple cap holder Harshal Patel kept RCB in the game removing the openers.

Wickets kept RCB in the game, but Narine, who impressed with the ball, came in at No. 5 and immediately put KKR in the driver's seat. The Windies all rounder hammered Dan Christian for 22 runs, which included three massive sixes, on the 12th over to take the game away.

Mohammed Siraj turned it around for RCB with two wickets in the 18th over, picking up his 100th T20 wicket and 50th IPL wicket. Needing 7 off the last over, captain Morgan and Shakib kept their cool to guide KKR to a 4-wicket win.

With this, RCB's campaign came to an end after enjoying a strong run throughout the season. Furthermore, this was Virat Kohli's last game as RCB skipper as the swashbuckling batsman will not don the captain's hat from next season, but will be seen in RCB colours.

The Knights will next take on the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday for a place in the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - KS Bharat (RCB) - took the catch of Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Sunil Narine (KKR) - strike rate of 173.33 - Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Sunil Narine - 170 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Sunil Narine (KKR) - 3 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Shubman Gill (KKR) - (29 for 18 in the powerplay) - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Sunil Narine (KKR) - 55.5 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Sunil Narine (KKR) - Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain: Virat Kohli (RCB): The middle overs where the spinners dominated the game - that made the difference. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and should've tried to build on that. It was more about quality bowling than poor batting. Our bowling has been the hallmark of our team this season, we've never given up and fought back. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances in the middle. We fought till the end. But 15 odd left out with the bat and a couple of big overs took the game away. Narine has been one of the most consistent wicket takers of the IPL over the years, he's a quality bowler. Not just him, Shakib, Varun and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots.

(Kohli on his last season as RCB captain) I've tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. Its something I've tried to do in the India team as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field. Its a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). I don't see myself playing anywhere else. To me loyalty matters more than other things and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL.

Winning Captain: Eoin Morgan (KKR): Narine makes it look very very easy! He bowled outstandingly well - addressed areas in the middle, continued to take wickets throughout the innings and finished well. Good stuff with the ball. We were in control with the chase. (Three spinners) I quite like it! It is a huge privilege when there are world-class spinners around. They continue to get better and better. When it comes off like that (batting order), it looks quite deep. (Advantage playing here for next match) For us, it is a matter of coming back and adjusting. (Turnaround in the second phase) I thought there's a chance. Given the first phase we had - we had a different motivation. But the cricket we played has surprised everybody. Narine is a cool calm customer and is very level-headed.

Player of the Match: Sunil Narine (KKR): Ya, definitely (one of the greates T20 performance). Any good performance in a matchwinning performance is good. I am prepared. Will do what the team requires me to do. Some days it comes off, some days it doesn't. I enjoy all wickets, but getting Kohli and tying them was the goal. It was a total team effort. Everyone bowled well, batted well. (On the new action) I am getting close to where I was - not that close as yet - and the hard work has paid off. Pretty calm and cool when it comes to cricket. I like funny stuff as well. Hopefully we have two more wins.

Shubman Gill (KKR): Big big win for us! When we were coming into the second leg, not many gave us a chance. I didn't have the best first leg in India, but I knew I was batting well. It was important for me to spend some time in the middle. Delhi are a very balanced team as we see it. This was our third match here and day after tomorrow against Delhi, we know whay to expect from the wicket. The first powerplay was totally against us, but the way Narine and Varun bowled!