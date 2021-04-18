IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10 Highlights: Maxwell, AB de Villiers drive Royal Challengers to big win

Chennai, April 18: The Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (April 18). This is the first time RCB is winning the first three matches in the IPL and thus they went on top of the points table with 6 points.

The RCB under Virat Kohli are on a mini roll after winning the first two games of IPL 2021 and they will be the more confident unit. The KKR under England captain Eoin Morgan will want to return to the winning ways after stumbling in their previous match.

However, toss will be important at Chepauk as we have seen in the past matches. The team predicting the spin of the coin correctly will be eager to bat first and get a total around 160-165 and that can leave the opponents in a marshy place as the pitch becomes slow as the match progresses.

We have seen it in the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The runs taken in the Power Play too will be very crucial as on a slow pitch those runs can make a telling difference.

So, who will blink on Sunday? Catch all the action from the match between RCB and KKR here.

Adieu. But stay tuned at MyKhel for the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. This is the first time RCB is winning the first 3 matches of the IPL. 6 points from 3 games and they go on top of points table. Grand Start. RCB beat KKR by 39 runs. Dre Russ has been clean bowled by Harshal Patel for 31. KKR 162/8. Series of yorkers by Siraj to keep Russell silent. Wicket no 7: Kyle Jamieson snaffles Cummins for 6. KKR 161/7 Bowled'im! Jamieson saw Shakib shuffling across and bowled a laser-guided yorker to castle him for 25. KKR -- 155/6. 6, 4, 4, 4, by Russell off Chahal 84 runs from last 30 balls. Russell and Shakib at crease. Andre Russell is in. KKR's last hope literally. That did not cost RCB anything. Harshal Patel snaffles Morgan two balls later. Kohli does not make mistake. Out for 29. KKR 114/5 Siraj and Chahal together mess a catch offered by Morgan. Lack of communication. 93 runs off 42 balls from here for KKR to win. Harshal Patel comes in the 12th over. It is good to see Chahal having a good game. He has been pilloried in the last few months. Shakib al Hasan is new batsman Wicket no 4: Chahl traps Karthik lbw for 2. KKR 74/4. It is a tough shot to play, the cross-bat sweep at Chepauk. Rana attempted it with not so pleasant result. Incidentally, it was Chahal's first wicket in IPL 2021. WICEKT NO 3: 66/3. Nitish Rana picks Devdutt off Chahal. Out for 18. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan arrives. Wicket no 2. Rahul Tripathi top edge a sweep off Sundar and Siraj makes no mistake. Out for 25. 57/2 in 6 overs. KKR goes past 50 in the 6th over. Chase is truly on. Mohammad Siraj into attack. KKR is 45/1 after 5 overs. KKR has to maintain the tempo as there is no other way to hunt down 205. Maxwell is out of ground while Washington Sundar replaces Jamieson. Gill c Dan Christian (Sub) b Jamieson 21. KKR 23/1 4, 6, 6, Gill off Jamieson KKR chase begins. Gill and Nitish Rana are on the park. KKR will require 205 and we will back in a few minutes RCB ends up with 204/4. 200 up for RCB 4 and 6, ABD is searing into Russell. 50 for ABD with a wonderful 6 off Harbhajan Singh. That was some shot by AB. He plays it between keeper and short third man for 4. Genius. Andre Russell has come in the death overs. WICKET 4: Maxwell holes out to Harbhajan off Cummins for 78. RCB are 148/4. Effortless innings. Maxwell and AB are going guns here. Phew, Stunning. Maxwell Reverse hit Varun for 6. 17 runs off 15th over. A cheeky four by AB off Varun and all these runs will count on a sluggish track. And AB smoked next ball long off for 4. Stunning shot. Cummins is having a bit of a good over here. He has gone for some runs earlier. That crack combo of AB and Maxwell at crease. Some double barrel firing on our way? 100 up for RCB in 12th over. WICKET NO 3: Devdutt holes out to Rahul Tripathi off Prasidh Krishna for 25. RCB are 95/3. This the 2nd time Maxwell gets three 30+ score in succession in the IPL: 95, 89, 95 in 2014 and 39, 59, 50 in 2021. Devdutt gets a boundary after a long time. A reverse sweep off Harbhajan At half-way mark RCB are 84/2. A strong base for a final charge. Imagine Maxwell never hit a 6 in 14 matches in IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab. Here he has 2 fifties already. Some change of fortune. 50 for Maxwell, 2nd in a row. Superb innings. 50 off 28 balls. Phew! Maxwell just swats Cummins for a 4. Cummins back into attack. KKR need a wicket or two here to impede RCB. Maxwell is now the top run-getter in IPL 2021, he goes past Nitish Rana of KKR. PItch, bowlers, all go irrelevant when Maxwell in full flow. Maxwell welcomes him with a pulled 6 off a free delivery. Varun is back into attack. 50 up for RCB in the 7th over. A good recovery this 17 runs in the 6th over. 45/2 RCB Reverse sweep for 4 by Maxwell off Shakib. First 6 of the match, Maxwell hammers Shakib over mid-wicket Devdutt and Maxwell have a big job at hand. They need to take RCB to a good spot without too much dip in run rate Finally pace and it's Pat Cummins. Oh another spinner into attack. Shakib al Hasan, left-arm spinner. Glenn Maxwell is new batsman. Wicket NO 2: Varun castles Rajat Patidar, who came into 11 for his ability to play spin, for 1. RCB 9/2. Wow. Varun gets Kohli for 5. Rahul Tripathi takes a wonderful tumbling catch just outside the circle on off-side. RCB 6/1. All spin new ball attack. Varun C from the other end. Harbhajan completes first over for 6 runs. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli are opening for RCB. Harbhajan with new ball for KKR. KKR 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy RCB 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal RCB won toss and they are batting first, as expected. Will the KKR give a go for Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Harbhajan Singh, who has bowled just three overs in two matches. Welcome to MyKhel Match Updates. It's RCB vs KKR in the 10th match of the IPL 2021. Toss is at 3 pm and match starts at 3.30 PM. Stay tuned.