IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Stats and Records preview: Kohli, Maxwell, Gill close in on milestones

While Virat Kohli's RCB will look to make it three wins in a row in IPL 14, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR will look to get back to winning ways to secure their second win of the campaign.

RCB are the only side to win two in two this season after they sealed victories over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener and followed that up with a stunning comeback win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR, however, suffered a demoralising defeat to MI in their second match after handsomely beating SRH in their campaign opener. Against MI they had an almight collapse despite being well on top in run chase of relatively a low target.

While both teams aim for wins, the match will also see some players approaching personal milestones during Sunday's first match of the double header. Here myKhel takes a quick look at the players chasing records in RCB vs KKR:

102 - Although the chance of a hundred is very rare in T20 format, one should not underestimate Mr.360's ability. AB de Villiers needs 102 runs to complete 5000 runs in IPL and requires 6 fours to complete 400 fours in IPL.

56 - RCB skipper Virat Kohli needs 56 runs to become the first player to comeplete 6000 runs in IPL history.

13 - KKR opener Shubman Gill is 13 runs short of completing 1000 runs in IPL and 7 four away from 100 IPL fours.

4 - Glenn Maxwell, who looks to have found his new home in RCB, is just 4 maximums away from completing a 100 sixes in IPL.

8 - KKR batsman Nitish Rana, who is leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2021, needs 8 fours to complete 150 fours in IPL.