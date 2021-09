IPL 2021: RCB vs MI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction

MI under Rohit Sharma and RCB under Virat Kohli have lost two matches since IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE and even though they are yet to set foot on the danger zone, a defeat on Sunday can really ring alarm bells for them.

Hence, a win is a badly needed for them to boost the confidence and also to keep themselves healthy in the race to the play-offs.

In that context, spare some time to check MyKhel's Dream11, Possible Playing 11 and Match predictions to gather vital info before this match between RCB and MI.

1. Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga. 2. Possible Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini. 3. Dream11 Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock (wk) Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj. 4. Match prediction Both RCB and MI have faltered in the second phase of the IPL 2021, losing two matches in a row. But MI might just have a slight edge in this contest as they looked a more sorted unit and are dangerous when pushed to a corner.