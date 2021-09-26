IPL 2021: RCB vs MI, Match 39 Toss, Playing XIs: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl; Hardik Pandya back for MI

In match 39 of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

Big news from the Mumbai dugout as Hardik Pandya is back in the playing XI. Meanwhile for RCB Jamieson, Christian and Shahbaz makes it to the playing XI as Saini, David and Hasaranga miss out.

After the IPL resumed in the UAE, RCB and MI have failed to register a win. Both Mumbai and Bangalore will look to return to winnings ways having lost two matches on the trot, to the same opponents in Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the playoff race heating up, getting a win under their belt will be important for both teams. While the Virat Kohli-led Challengers are currently placed third on the table with five wins from nine matches, the defending champions, who resumed the season at fourth place, have slipped down to sixth place, with four wins from nine matches.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs:

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Captain's Speak:

Virat Kohli (RCB): Would have bowled first as well. Looks like a nice, hard wicket. We have made mistakes ourselves, and not been outplayed. In a T20, you don't have much time to make a comeback. You need to back yourself. We have done that in the first leg.

Rohit Sharma (MI): Feel that we have tried everything in the two games we have played. From here on, every game is important. Need to focus on the game at hand and keep ticking the small boxes and see what we can do as a team here. Hardik is playing tonight. Saurabh misses out, and we have Hardik back.

