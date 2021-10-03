IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS: Devdutt Padikkal – out or not out? TV umpiring howlers continue

On Sunday's first match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first against the Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kohli and opener Devdutt Padikkal once again handed the Challengers a strong start.

During the match in Sharjah a decision by the third umpire set the internet ablaze once again. In the eighth over, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal attempted to play Bishnoi's third ball of the over behind point, but a quick delivery and it zipped past to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. There was a clear spike off the glove. On-field umpires decision was not out and Punjab skipper Rahul instantly reviewed it. The ultraedge showed there was a spike when the ball left Padikkal's gloves.

But much to Punjab's frustration TV Umpire K Srinivasan ruled Padikkal not out. An unhappy Rahul along with the players question the on field umpire about the decision but to everyone's frustration Padikkal keeps his wicket. The spike was tiny but it was definitely there. The third umpire's decision not only left the player's frustrated, but the internet broke down with everyone exasperated with the 'not out' decision.

The incident raised questions about the third umpire howlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League. In Punjab's previous match, KKR was at the recieving end as Rahul Tripathi took a fine diving catch of Punjab skipper Rahul. It was at a crucial juncture and the match could have gone either ways. But the third umpire deemed it wasn't a clean catch and Rahul was ruled not out. Punjab went on to win the match and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Here's how social media users reacted to the third umpire decision during the RCB vs PBKS match on Sunday:

That was clear out. Shame on the third umpire. pic.twitter.com/DLqMjjY8YH — ✨ (@FourOverthrows) October 3, 2021

Third umpire in today's match 🙂

PBSK VS RCB pic.twitter.com/pob32xjuPg — 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚𝒚 (@issakaransaini) October 3, 2021

Worst ever decision, just send that idiot fellow (third umpire) out of the IPL.#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/k2wLNCk1wj — AYD (@mr_sndr) October 3, 2021

Wt now



Third umpire sold to RCB?#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ehdrLJBq5i — ONTI SALAGA 😈 (@OntiSalagatweet) October 3, 2021

Was today's third umpire on the same cruise with Aryan Khan? 🤔



#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/NLBaJp7JmJ — Jai Jawaan (@jaijawaaan) October 3, 2021

PBKS not only lost the important wicket but also the review. Very poor from the third umpire who seemed to be in a hurry to go back to sleep. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 3, 2021

Thank God this third umpire is not a Heart doctor.. he would have declared the patient dead even with some spikes in the ECG report. pic.twitter.com/OEHejUQEzu — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 3, 2021

Wasn't there a small spike?

Third Umpire seem to be in sleep to be fair.#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/UkrrYCchnx — ᵃ ᴷᴷᴿ 💜 (@aqqu___) October 3, 2021