IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS: Devdutt Padikkal – out or not out? TV umpiring howlers continue

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 3: Third umpire howlers in the ongoing edition of the IPL, especially during a Punjab Kings game looks to be the rising trend. After the third umpire decision to give a 'not out' verdict to KL Rahul in Punjab's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, grabbed headlines, the third umpire once again found himself in hot waters in Sunday.

On Sunday's first match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first against the Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kohli and opener Devdutt Padikkal once again handed the Challengers a strong start.

During the match in Sharjah a decision by the third umpire set the internet ablaze once again. In the eighth over, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal attempted to play Bishnoi's third ball of the over behind point, but a quick delivery and it zipped past to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. There was a clear spike off the glove. On-field umpires decision was not out and Punjab skipper Rahul instantly reviewed it. The ultraedge showed there was a spike when the ball left Padikkal's gloves.

But much to Punjab's frustration TV Umpire K Srinivasan ruled Padikkal not out. An unhappy Rahul along with the players question the on field umpire about the decision but to everyone's frustration Padikkal keeps his wicket. The spike was tiny but it was definitely there. The third umpire's decision not only left the player's frustrated, but the internet broke down with everyone exasperated with the 'not out' decision.

The incident raised questions about the third umpire howlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League. In Punjab's previous match, KKR was at the recieving end as Rahul Tripathi took a fine diving catch of Punjab skipper Rahul. It was at a crucial juncture and the match could have gone either ways. But the third umpire deemed it wasn't a clean catch and Rahul was ruled not out. Punjab went on to win the match and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Here's how social media users reacted to the third umpire decision during the RCB vs PBKS match on Sunday:

Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 17:02 [IST]
