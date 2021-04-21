IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

oi-Unnikrishnan G

Mumbai, April 21: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday (April 22). Till now, the RCB under Virat Kohli played three matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and won all of them to sit on top of the table with 6 points.

When they face Rajasthan Royal at the Wankhede, the Royal Challengers will be eager to continue their winning ways. On the other hand, the RR under Sanju Samson will be keen to register a win and make an upwardly mobile journey in the points table.

Currently, they are at sixth slot with 2 points from three games. It's your chance to be a part of this contest via MyKhel Dream11 Prediction.

1. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

In a first in their history, the RCB have won first three matches in the IPL and they would like to build on that. Rajat Patidar has been a weak link so far, and they might replace him with one of the Indian players like Mohammed Azharuddeen or bring in Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams, who have joined the bubble after quarantine. Other than that, the RCB might not ring big scale changes for Wankhede, where pace also gets some assistance.

2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

After Ben Stokes was ruled out of the IPL 2021 due to an injury, the RR suffered another setback as England batsman Liam Livingstone has returned home citing bubble fatigue. Jofra Archer has already been out of the event and as such they have just 5 foreign players to select from. They also might bring back Shreyas Gopal for off-colour Shivam Dube as the Karnataka leg-spinner has a good record against the RCB.

3. Playing 11

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar/Daniel Sams/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube / Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

4. Dream11

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel. Mohammed Siraj.

