IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Stats and Records

The thumping win in Match 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai also helped RCB to regain the top slot in the table, which they had briefly ceded to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The batttle between the two top teams -- literally the Southern Derby -- is up next in IPL 2021 on Sunday (April 25) and going by the current form of the teams, it promises to be an exciting affair.

As Kohli and Padikkal ran riot at the Theatre of Dreams,, many other records became history.

The Rajasthan team, missing key stars like Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Joffra Archer, slumped to their third loss in four matches.

Here is a quick look at some of the other statistical highlights from RCB's resounding win over the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan outfit.

# The 181-run partnership between Kohli and Padikkal is the highest-ever opening partnership for RCB in IPL history.

# They surpassed the 167-run stand by Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan against the now defunct Pune Warriors India outfit in 2013

# 178 runs chased by RCB in Match 16 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai was the third-highest successful chase without losing a single wicket.

#The best remains the 184 put on by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for Kolkata Knight Riders against the erstwhile Gujarat Lions in 2017.

# The 179 added by Chennai Super Kings duo off Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis against Punjab Kings in the last season held in the UAE is the second.

# Kohli became first player to complete 6,000 runs in IPL career.

# This is the fourth time that RCB is winning an IPL game by a margin of 10 wickets.

# Padikkal became the third-youngest player to hit an IPL century.

# He is only behind Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant in this list.