IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

It ensured that the RCB would stay put to the third place in the IPL 2021 points table and will have to go through rigours of two matches in the play-offs if they want to enter the IPL 2021 final.

But before that here goes the awards, prize money details and captains' comments from the day's match.

Awards (All awards carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh)

Perfect Catch - Dan Christian of RCB

Super Striker - Glenn Maxwell of RCB

Game Changer - Harshal Patel of RCB

Let's Crack it Six - Glenn Maxwell of RCB

Power Player of the match - Siddharth Kaul of SRH

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Dan Christian of RCB

Man of the match - Kane Williamson of SRH

What they said

Virat Kohli; ''The intent should always be to get it done as soon as possible. We don't want to stretch things too deep. Devdutt and Maxwell set things up but Maxi's run out was the key moment for us. With AB you're never out of the game, but it's also a case of keeping the guy in the flow on strike.

''Shahbaz I think played a crucial knock at the stage and pulled us back into the game. It's a game of small margins. Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away. Chahal's bowling pretty well now. Looks like he's worked on his bowling with all the time off, and him bowling well is a good sign for the team.

''Umran Malik...good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We've got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks.''

Kane Williamson - ''It's been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements. The conditions are challenging and to see the fight and the heart in the second half was great to see. It was about trying to maximise the powerplay on this pitch.

The ball held in the surface and you had to take a couple of steps back to go forward again. We got to a challenging total. We knew things wouldn't happen quickly with the ball today.

''Nice to dismiss Maxwell - dismissing him one way or another was the thing to be done. To close it out at the death, to turn up and show the fight when we're not in contention, was great to see.

''Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. Been a really valuable addition to the side.

I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on. It's been a challenging season and it's been some great opportunities for some youngsters.

''We've had a lot of last-over finishes and being on the right side of those is clearly helpful. But one thing tonight is it was satisfying for the group.''

Bhuvneshwar Kumar; ''It's fine, I got hit thrice, but it's okay. If I say there were no nerves, I would be lying. For AB - I was just trying to be full, and nothing else. That was the only plan - I went for six and then I went to wide yorkers. We were thinking 10-15 runs short but the way everyone bowled was tremendous.''