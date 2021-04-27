IPL 2021: After AB de Villiers achieves a huge IPL milestone; sandstorm delays Delhi Capitals chase

After the ever-reliable de Villiers' displayed his power-hitting skills at Narendra Modi Stadium and helped his team post a respectable total on the board. The exceedingly talented batsman once again showcased his big-hitting abilities as he took Delhi bowlers on remand in the death overs.

The former Protea targetted Marcus Stoinis in the final over of the innings and scored 23 runs in that over. De Villiers hammered three maximums in that over from Stoinis and finished innings with a flourish.

IPL 2021: DC vs RCB: Amit Mishra dismisses Glenn Maxwell for the fifth time in T20s

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old SA cricketer achieved a big milestone en route unbeaten 75. He became the second overseas cricketer after Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner to complete 5000 runs. RCB captain Virat Kohli tops the list with 6041 runs as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina (5472 runs).

However, Delhi's response was halted for a brief period of time due to the sudden spurt of a sandstorm at the venue. The players waited to take the field and the sandstorm to pass. However, there was no reduction in overs.

Grave error in calculation...Mishra not finishing his quota in a game he dismissed Maxwell. Stoinis bowling his first over in the 20th. First it was ABDV and now, the sand-storm. Which means less or no dew. #DelhiCapitals need to climb a mountain tonight. #IPL2021 #DCvRCB — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, it was a collective effort from the Delhi bowlers -- Ishant Sharma (1/26), Axar Patel (1/33), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Avesh Khan (1/24) -- who all picked one wicket apiece. De Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top scorer for RCB.

The veteran South African hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis (0/23)that included three sixes. Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) also provided valuable contributions.

Put in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs. The youngster opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours.

However, that changed as DC bowlers affected back-to-back blows. Pacer Avesh provided the Capitals with the first breakthrough, dismissing the RCB captain for 12 in the fourth over. In the very next ball, Ishant, playing his first match of the season, got rid of the dangerous Padikkal.

With two new batsmen in the middle, the seasoned speedster went on to bowl a wicket maiden to slow down the proceedings as RCB collected 36 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay. Maxwell played a short cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long-on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68 for three at the halfway mark.

Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel, who accounted for the Indian in the 15th over. Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty of not capitalising on good starts.