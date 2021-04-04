IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal tests COVID-19 positive: Report

After Delhi Capitals Axar Patel and ground staff at Wankhede Stadium tested positive for the dreaded disease, reports now have it that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal has also contracted the virus.

As per a Times of India report, Padikkal, members of the ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium, a franchise executive, members of an event management company engaged by the BCCI and other individuals have tested positive.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Apparently, the Karnataka batsman is undergoing quarantine at Chennai hotel. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are scheduled to lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of the season on April 9. Padikkal faces a race against time to be fit for the opening game.

Padikkal is the third cricketer to test COVID-19 positive after Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana. While Rana has recovered from the disease, Axar is set to miss the team's IPL-opener on April 10 due to quarantine protocols. Patel has been kept in isolation, the Delhi Capitals said on Saturday.

"He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive," the franchise said in a statement. "He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery."

As per IPL protocol, Patel will have to serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine period and has to return two negative RT-PCR results on the final two days to return to action. Since his quarantine period will be over on April 12, Patel will not be available for DC's opener against CSK on April 10 in Mumbai. He might miss the second game too on April 15 against Rajasthan Royals.

As per the BCCI SOP given to all franchisees, the player, who tests COVID-19 positive, has to undergo a set of tests. During the 10-day isolation, the individual will undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 9 and Day 10.

Provided, both the test results from Day 9 and Day 10 are negative, and he/she does not have any symptoms for more than 24 hours, the individual will be permitted to re-enter the Bio-Secure Environment. After recovery, players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities, according to the protocol.