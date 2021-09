IPL 2021: RR vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

They need to win the remaining three matches if they are to remain in contention for a play-off berth and even the maximum reachable 14 points will not guarantee them a place in the knockouts. But to get to that point, itself is a tough task as the Royals under Sanju Samson have been on a shaky ground in the last week or so, losing two matches in a row.

And on Saturday (October 2) they will have to face Chennai Super Kings, who are almost assured their presence in the knockouts, and Royals can only hope that CSK under MS Dhoni could be jaded a bit after the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A big part of it is down to the modest outings of all-rounder Chris Morris, and RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara admitted it too.

"Chris Morris did brilliantly for us in the first half and he has not done the job as we would have liked him to in the second half. He knows that and we know that. 50 runs from four overs, his last over was the last throw of the dice to try and get a wicket.

''We were well out of the game at that point. He has done well for us in certain parts and whoever we think of playing next will be the best person to come into the side to play against the opposition," said Sangakkara.

So, can RR engineer a turnaround against the formidable CSK? Go through MyKhel's Dream11, Possible Playing 11 and Match prediction details.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain and WK), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips. Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood. 2. Possible Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi. Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi. 3. Dream11 Evin Lewis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman. 4. Match prediction Chennai Super Kings have a good edge because under Dhoni they look a solid, confident unit throughout IPL 2021. On the other hand, Rajasthan looks a bit shaky and unsure of their combination, evident in their string of defeats during the last week after that close win over Punjab Kings.