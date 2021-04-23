IPL 2021: RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

While Sanju Samson's Royals come into the contest after a one-sided affair against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eoin Morgan's KKR suffered their third loss in a row when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller.

Both sides have won just one in four matches so far in IPL 2021. Royals suffered a demoralising defeat to RCB on Thursday (April 22) and before that they had lost to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, while their solitary win came against Delhi Capitals.

KKR, on the other hand, have suffered hattrick of losses after their campaign opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although, they came close to reaching their target in their recent outing, followed up on defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians with another loss.

The Wankhede has witnessed a lot of high-scoring contests and Saturday also could be the same outcome. However, one of the sides will definitely stop their slide as it will come down to death bowling ability, prompting both sides to strengthen in that department.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of RR vs KKR 2021:

1. Team News – Rajasthan Royals The Royals have been left with little options with unavailability of English trio Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone. However, they will look to change their opening combination as Manan Vohra has failed to come to the party in the four chances he has got. So, they may look to tinker the opening option and may bring in left-handed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal. Samson's side may also look at bringing back Jaydev Unadkat into the side as he was unlucky to sit out in the last game despite good outings recently. Shreyas Gopal may be the one to sit out in this game. And RR will also look at bringing in Andrew Tye for Mustafizur Rahman, who has not delivered in the death overs, but the Bangladeshi may be given another chance. Bowling will be area of concern as they failed to get even a single wicket in their recent outing. 2. Team News – Kolkata Knight Riders KKR have faltered since their opening game win and that's down their inconsistency. While Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripath have clicked the rest of the top order including Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have failed often. However, they were boosted by the return to form of Dinesh Karthik and big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell. They also have added incentive in Pat Cummins as he scored runs with the bat although he gave away plenty when bowling. The changes KKR may make is in the bowling department as they may look to bring in Lockie Ferguson into the line-up and that could be at the expense of Sunil Narine, who could also be replaced by Shakib Al Hasan. The other change could be in Indian bowling option as they could bring back Harbhajan Singh into the line up to replace Kamalesh Nagarkoti, who could also be replaced by Sandeep Warrier or Shivam Mavi. Probable Playing 11s RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya KKR XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kamalesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna Dream11 Team Prediction Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya