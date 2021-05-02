IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Stats and Records preview: Miller, Pandey approach milestones

Both Sanju Samson-led RR and SRH, who have a new leader in Kane Williamson, have had a shambles of a campaign so far and currently occupy the last two spots in the points table. They also suffered identical defeats by seven wickets in their recent outing in IPL 2021.

The Royals have won two out of their six matches so far while the Sunrisers have one victory from six games. No wonder, RR is placed seventh while SRH are rooted at the foot of the IPL table.

IPL 2021: RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

In the head-to-head battle between the two struggling sides, Hyderabad hold a slight advantage with 7 wins as opposed to 6 by Rajasthan in their 13 clashes so far in IPL.

In the most recent clash between the two sides, SRH defeated RR by 8 wickets after suffering a 5 wicket loss in the reverse fixture during IPL 2020.

While both teams will hope to find some form and consistency going into the second phase of the season, a few players are approaching personal milestones heading into the first match of Sunday's double header.

Here myKhel takes a look at the players closing in on records and milestones ahead of RR vs SRH 2021:

- RR batsman David Miller is 55 runs away from completing 300 runs in IPL.

- SRH batsman Manish Pandey, who made his 150th appearance in IPL recently, is 87 runs away from completing 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The Karnataka skipper is one maximum away from 100 IPL sixes and also 3 fours ways from 300 IPL fours.

- SRH opener Jonny Bairstow is 5 boundaries short of 100 IPL fours and 5 maximums away from 50 IPL sixes.

- SRH spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is 2 wickets short of 50 IPL wickets.

- Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal needs 2 sclaps for 50 IPL wickets.

- Siddharth Kaul is 2 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

- SRH senior paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 4 wickets away from 200 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).

- SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha is 13 runs short of reaching 2000 runs in IPL.