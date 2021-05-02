IPL 2021: Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as Head of Talent Search

IPL Special Page

"Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim. "It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit."

Speaking about joining DC as Talent Scout, the 53-year-old said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further."

Karim, who represented India in 1 Test and 34 ODIs, has been a national selector in the past. Up until recently, he held the position of General Manager - Cricket Operations with the BCCI. Having represented Bihar and Bengal in domestic cricket, he has over 7000 runs, 243 catches, and 55 stumpings to his name.

The Capitals, led by the young Rishabh Pant are enjoying a good run this season. Currently, the Delhi team are placed second on the table with 10 points from seven matches.

Source: Delhi Capitals