IPL 2021: #SabKuchRoKo! Kohli and Rohit’s message ahead of the opener

IPL Special Page

After being moved to UAE in the previous edition, due to the pandemic, the IPL is back in the country for the upcoming edition. The VIVO IPL is set to be held across six cities, including, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In the opener of the mega event, India captain Virat Kohli is set to face off against his deputy in the Indian team, Rohit Sharma. The first match of the season will see defending champions Mumbai India, led by Rohit, take on the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With the covid-gloom taking over the country and positive cases threatening the league, Kohli and Rohit took to Twitter and urged fans to mark their calendar for the opener. The hashtag trending on social media for the opener #SabKuchRoKo urges fans to switch their attention to IPL, the T20 carnival, which is set to get underway on Friday.

Taking to Twitter RCB skipper Virat Kohli wrote: “Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars - April 9, 7:30PM. The heat is on! #SabKuchRoKo.”

Meanwhile, Rohit also took to social media and wrote: “Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB. Jeet ke liye Kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra. Mark your calendars - April 9, 7:30pm ko #SabKuchRoKo!

The captains set the trend and here’s how Twitter reacted:

Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade.



A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM. The heat is on! 🔥 #SabKuchRoKo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 6, 2021

Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB.



Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko #SabKuchRoKo! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 6, 2021

The wait for #VIVOIPL will end soon, when @mipaltan take on @RCBTweets in the opening match.



Have your say & send your success mantras for the 2 captains using #RohitMantra or #KohliMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9 ko #SabKuchRoKo because it’s #MIvRCB! pic.twitter.com/XwPWMDqnbk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2021

Two titanic teams 💥

Two iconic batsmen 🔥#SabKuchRoKo on April 9 ‘cuz the 🐐🐐 are taking the field!



Send in your success mantras using #RohitMantra or #KohliMantra to help YOUR player/team win the fan battle before the match!#VIVOIPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/UbQvunJEsO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2021

It's not as easy to choose between Chole bhature & Vada Pav but still i m going for Vada Pav😅 Eagerly waiting for the upcoming heated opening clash between MI & RCB🌀

The heat is on🔥 #VIVOIPL #SabKuchRoKo — BpS (@im_bps7) April 6, 2021