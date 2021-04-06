Cricket
IPL 2021: #SabKuchRoKo! Kohli and Rohit’s message ahead of the opener

By

Bengaluru, April 6: The wait is almost over as fans and players gear up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. With the country seeing a surge of coronavirus cases, the fans will have to enjoy the T20 event from the comforts of their home, as the 14th edition of the IPL will kick off behind closed doors.

After being moved to UAE in the previous edition, due to the pandemic, the IPL is back in the country for the upcoming edition. The VIVO IPL is set to be held across six cities, including, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In the opener of the mega event, India captain Virat Kohli is set to face off against his deputy in the Indian team, Rohit Sharma. The first match of the season will see defending champions Mumbai India, led by Rohit, take on the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With the covid-gloom taking over the country and positive cases threatening the league, Kohli and Rohit took to Twitter and urged fans to mark their calendar for the opener. The hashtag trending on social media for the opener #SabKuchRoKo urges fans to switch their attention to IPL, the T20 carnival, which is set to get underway on Friday.

Taking to Twitter RCB skipper Virat Kohli wrote: “Hey RCB fans! We are back, proudly representing the red & gold brigade. A cracking contest awaits us as we face MI in our opening clash of #VIVOIPL. Tell me your mantra to #PlayBold using #KohliMantra. Mark your calendars - April 9, 7:30PM. The heat is on! #SabKuchRoKo.”

Meanwhile, Rohit also took to social media and wrote: “Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB. Jeet ke liye Kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra. Mark your calendars - April 9, 7:30pm ko #SabKuchRoKo!

The captains set the trend and here’s how Twitter reacted:

Match 1 April 9 2021, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Bangalore
Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 21:02 [IST]
