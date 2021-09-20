IPL 2021: Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Pitch, weather reports, T20, IPL records

1. Pitch report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium often offers a dead pitch that is a graveyard of the bowlers. Even totals in excess of 200 is not safe here as a combination flat pitch and short boundaries can keep the bowlers on the backfoot. Remember the IPL 2020, when teams piled runs above 210+ in successive matches in high-scoring thrillers. The IPL 2021 too may not be an exception.

2. Sharjah weather

It is the typical Middle East weather as the needle hovers between 38 and 41 degree Celsius. The evenings may just see a drop by a couple of degrees.

3. Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I records

Highest total: 215/6 by Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Lowest total: 56 by Kenya against Afghanistan in 2013.

Highest individual score: The highest individual T20I score at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 118 not out off 67 balls by Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Best bowling: The best T20I bowling performance at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 5/13 by Afghanistan leg-spinner Samiullah Shinwari against Kenya in 2013.

4. T20 records

Most runs: Afghanistan wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has made the most T20 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with 919 runs from 26 games at an average of 41.77. His strike-rate is 155.49.

Highest individual score: The highest individual score in a T20 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 127 not out off 59 balls by Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2019.

Best bowling: The best bowling figures in a T20 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 6/16 by Karachi Kings' Ravi Bopara in the PSL 2016 against Lahore Qalandars.

5. IPL records (all records were set in IPL 2020)

Highest total - 226 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest total - 112 for 9, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Most wickets - Mohammed Shami - 9 wickets from 5 matches

Most runs - Sanju Samson - 216 runs from 4 matches

Highest individual score - 106 by Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings)

Best bowling: Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)