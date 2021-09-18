IPL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Pitch report, T20I, IPL records, Abu Dhabi Weather details

1. Pitch report
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is a bit double-paced as indicated by the overall average score of 150. But in the last year or so, it has improved. The average winning score here has risen to 170, and the teams will be banking on it to secure wins.
2. Abu Dhabi weather
The hottest month in Abu Dhabi is generally August and much to the relief of the teams the temperature has dropped down to mid 30s. It may experience further drop as the IPL 2021 moves on and enters October.
3. T20I records
Matches Played: 48
Matches Won by Home Side: 8
Matches Won by Touring Side: 3 (6.25%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side: 37 (77.08%)
Highest Individual Innings: 117 Shaiman Anwar
United Arab Emirates v Papua New Guinea
Best Bowling: 4/13 by CA Young
Ireland v Nigeria
Highest Team Innings: 225/7 Ireland v Afghanistan
Lowest Team Innings: 87 Hong Kong v Oman
Highest Run Chase Achieved: 166/6 Hong Kong v Afghanistan.
4. IPL records (2014, 2020)
Highest total: 206: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (2014)
Lowest total: 70: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (2014)
Highest individual score: 107: Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) vs Mumbai Indians (2020).
Best bowling: 5/20: Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020).