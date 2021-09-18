IPL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Pitch report, T20I, IPL records, Abu Dhabi Weather details

The Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli would be eager to maintain their good form in the first phase of the IPL 2021, while the Kolkatans under Eoin Morgan will be keen to get back to top 4 and be in the mix for play-offs.

Here's then the pitch and weather reports and the T20 records at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium ahead of the KKR vs RCB match.

1. Pitch report The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is a bit double-paced as indicated by the overall average score of 150. But in the last year or so, it has improved. The average winning score here has risen to 170, and the teams will be banking on it to secure wins. 2. Abu Dhabi weather The hottest month in Abu Dhabi is generally August and much to the relief of the teams the temperature has dropped down to mid 30s. It may experience further drop as the IPL 2021 moves on and enters October. 3. T20I records Matches Played: 48 Matches Won by Home Side: 8 Matches Won by Touring Side: 3 (6.25%) Matches Won by Neutral Side: 37 (77.08%) Highest Individual Innings: 117 Shaiman Anwar United Arab Emirates v Papua New Guinea Best Bowling: 4/13 by CA Young Ireland v Nigeria Highest Team Innings: 225/7 Ireland v Afghanistan Lowest Team Innings: 87 Hong Kong v Oman Highest Run Chase Achieved: 166/6 Hong Kong v Afghanistan. 4. IPL records (2014, 2020) Highest total: 206: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (2014) Lowest total: 70: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (2014) Highest individual score: 107: Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) vs Mumbai Indians (2020). Best bowling: 5/20: Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020).