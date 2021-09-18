Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Pitch report, T20I, IPL records, Abu Dhabi Weather details

By
IPL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium info
IPL 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium info

Abu Dhabi, September 18: The Abu Dhabi leg of IPL 2021 will begin with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (September 20) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli would be eager to maintain their good form in the first phase of the IPL 2021, while the Kolkatans under Eoin Morgan will be keen to get back to top 4 and be in the mix for play-offs.

Here's then the pitch and weather reports and the T20 records at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium ahead of the KKR vs RCB match.

1. Pitch report

1. Pitch report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is a bit double-paced as indicated by the overall average score of 150. But in the last year or so, it has improved. The average winning score here has risen to 170, and the teams will be banking on it to secure wins.

2. Abu Dhabi weather

2. Abu Dhabi weather

The hottest month in Abu Dhabi is generally August and much to the relief of the teams the temperature has dropped down to mid 30s. It may experience further drop as the IPL 2021 moves on and enters October.

3. T20I records

3. T20I records

Matches Played: 48

Matches Won by Home Side: 8

Matches Won by Touring Side: 3 (6.25%)

Matches Won by Neutral Side: 37 (77.08%)

Highest Individual Innings: 117 Shaiman Anwar

United Arab Emirates v Papua New Guinea

Best Bowling: 4/13 by CA Young

Ireland v Nigeria

Highest Team Innings: 225/7 Ireland v Afghanistan

Lowest Team Innings: 87 Hong Kong v Oman

Highest Run Chase Achieved: 166/6 Hong Kong v Afghanistan.

4. IPL records (2014, 2020)

4. IPL records (2014, 2020)

Highest total: 206: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (2014)

Lowest total: 70: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (2014)

Highest individual score: 107: Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) vs Mumbai Indians (2020).

Best bowling: 5/20: Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020).

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 30 September 19 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments