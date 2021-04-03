IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer to go under the knife on April 8

Following the injury, the Mumbai batsman was ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against England as well as the the entire Indian Premier League (IPL), in which Iyer was supposed to lead Delhi Capitals franchise.

In his absence, the Delhi Capitals named India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the skipper for IPL 2021 season which begins on April 9.

The 26-year old suffered the injury when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

He looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

"Shreyas will get operated on April 8 for his shoulder injury," a source in the know of things told PTI news agency.

Iyer is likely to be out of action for a minimum of four months. He had signed up with Lancashire but now is unlikely to play for the English county side in their one-day tournament starting on July 23.

"You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon," Iyer had tweeted last week.

"I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone."

Iyer, had led the Delhi Capitals franchise to the IPL final last year in UAE, where they lost to the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.