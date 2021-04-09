IPL 2021: SRH skipper David Warner thrilled with return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar missed most last year's IPL in the UAE after sustaining a hip injury and finished the last campaign having played just four games. The Indian spearhead, however, is currently in top form after an excellent show during the recently concluded limited overs series against England.

While Warner was excited to see the return of Bhuvneshwar, the SRH skipper conceded that his team is pretty balanced and will have selection headaches, which he feels is always good.

"Our team is pretty balanced and there are going to be some selection headaches which is always good," Warner said in a video posted by the twitter handle of SRH.

"It is great that Bhuvi is back. He has had a fantastic series against England. We have a lot of depth in bowling and firepower in batting."

SRH play their first match in Chennai on Sunday (April 11) against Kolkata Knight Riders. With the initial leg of SRH's games being played in Chennai and Delhi, the swashbuckling Australia opener said the slow pitches will suit his team.

"We are playing in Chennai in Delhi in our first 8 or 9 games. The wickets there ill be tad slow which will suit our style of play," said Warner.

Warner, who has come out of a mandatory quarantine, said he did some running inside his hotel room during isolation to keep himself fit.

"They gave me a big enough room and I had a little bit of running inside it."

SRH reached the play-offs in the last edition in the UAE where they lost to eventual runners-up in the Qualifier 2.

Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, said he was looking to feature in a full season this time after missing out on most of last season's league.

"It's good to be out of quarantine. Feels that the last IPL was just a few days back. I am not thinking of any new things but will just focus on the simple things and use my experience and bowl my variations, like that," he said.

"I was not there for almost the whole IPL last year and looking forward to play the whole season this time and hopefully contribute for the team."