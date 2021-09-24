IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers, who are in eighth position with just two points on board, are virtually out of play-off contention unless the teams on eight or ten points don't win a single game from now. And that's very unrealistic as SRH will also need to win their remaining 6 matches very convincingly.
As far as the team combination is concerned, former skipper David Warner, who returned to the 11, had a disappointing game against DC. But he is too good a player to drop with the absence of Jonny Bairstow. However, with the likes of Jason Roy and Mohammed Nabi available, SRH may try tweaking their line-up.
They will still be without Vijay Shankar and T Natarajan, who will be in isolation for a few more days. SRH will also be without the services of Sherfane Rutherford, who left the IPL bio-bubble due to his father's death.
2. Team News – Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings, who are in seventh position with six points, are still in the race for a play-off spot, but they will need to win their remaining 5 matches to keep that alive. And after the batters struggled to take the side over the line against RR despite a great start from the openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, PBKS will look to address the issue by bringing in the T20 legend Chris Gayle.
Aiden Markram, Fabien Allen, who wasn't used a bowler or Adil Rashid could be the ones making way for the West Indian. PBKS could also opt for Chris Jordan in place of the aforementioned trio. Deepak Hooda, who also didn't have a great outing, could be replaced by one of the regular spinners - Ravi Bishnoi or Murugan Ashwin.
3. Probable Playing 11s
SRH XI: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma
PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid/Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
4. Dream11 Team Prediction
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Rashid Khan