IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Both SRH and PBKS come into the second match of Saturday's double-header after defeats in their first matches of IPL 2021 second phase. And both teams currently occupy the last two spots in the IPL 2021 points table.

While Kane Williamson's bottom-placed Sunrisers suffered an 8-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, seventh-placed KL Rahul's PBKS choked in their run chase against Rajasthan Royals and lost by 2 runs.

In the head-to-head battle, Sunrisers have won 12 of their 17 meetings with Punjab Kings in IPL. In fact Sunrisers' only win this season came against PBKS in the reverse fixture where the Hyderabad-based franchise registered a dominant 9-wicket win.

In UAE last season, Sunrisers won the first encounter by 69 runs and Punjab Kings won the second match by 12 runs with both matches taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Saturday's match will, however, be at different venue, which saw lot of sixes being hit.

Sharjah witnessed many sixes during IPL 2020. So, the big-hitters from both sides will look to get those sixes raining in front of a limited audience at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and aim for a win.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of SRH vs PBKS 2021:

1. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers, who are in eighth position with just two points on board, are virtually out of play-off contention unless the teams on eight or ten points don't win a single game from now. And that's very unrealistic as SRH will also need to win their remaining 6 matches very convincingly. As far as the team combination is concerned, former skipper David Warner, who returned to the 11, had a disappointing game against DC. But he is too good a player to drop with the absence of Jonny Bairstow. However, with the likes of Jason Roy and Mohammed Nabi available, SRH may try tweaking their line-up. They will still be without Vijay Shankar and T Natarajan, who will be in isolation for a few more days. SRH will also be without the services of Sherfane Rutherford, who left the IPL bio-bubble due to his father's death. 2. Team News – Punjab Kings Punjab Kings, who are in seventh position with six points, are still in the race for a play-off spot, but they will need to win their remaining 5 matches to keep that alive. And after the batters struggled to take the side over the line against RR despite a great start from the openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, PBKS will look to address the issue by bringing in the T20 legend Chris Gayle. Aiden Markram, Fabien Allen, who wasn't used a bowler or Adil Rashid could be the ones making way for the West Indian. PBKS could also opt for Chris Jordan in place of the aforementioned trio. Deepak Hooda, who also didn't have a great outing, could be replaced by one of the regular spinners - Ravi Bishnoi or Murugan Ashwin. 3. Probable Playing 11s SRH XI: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid/Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh 4. Dream11 Team Prediction Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan Captain: KL Rahul Vice-captain: Rashid Khan