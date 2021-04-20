IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Punjab Kings

To begin with their batting has been revolved around skipper KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal made a quick fifty against the Delhi Capitals but he has not been consistent. Chris Gayle, save for a 40, has not really fired. Fast bowler Riley Meredith has been expensive and wickets too has not come by. They might mull replacing Meredith with Chris Jordan, who gives an extra batting option down the order. Nicholas Pooran too has been a let down so far, and Punjab has the option of replacing him with Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques.

2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The side led by David Warner has not got anything right, from the team combination to begin with. Their biggest problem is how to accommodate Kane Williamson who can bring a lot of experience and stability to the middle-order. Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan occupy three foreign players slots and if they want to accommodate Williamson they need to let go a bowling option like Mujeeb Rahman. Their middle-order consisting Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad is too raw as well. They might bring in Kedar Jadhav for this match who has experience and offers a spin option too.

3. Playing 11

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran/Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith / Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh.

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh/Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

4. Dream11

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.