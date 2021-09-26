IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings keep playoff hopes alive with five-run win over Sunrisers

Playing in the second match of the day, the Punjab Kings, who are making it a habit of leaving matches till the last ball, emerged on the victorious side as they kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over Sunrisers. But the loss at Sharjah was the last nail in the coffin for the Hyderabad team, as their playoff hopes ended with the loss in Saturday's match.

Following the match, Punjab climbed from seventh to fifth with four wins from ten matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers remained at the bottom of the table, with one win from nine matches.

Holder, who took all the awards at the end of the match, first impressed with the ball, returned figures of 4-0-19-3. Leading from the front, Holder and the SRH bowlers put up a clinical display to restrict Punjab to 125/7.

But what seemed like an easy ask, turned out to be too much for the Kane Williamson-led side as they failed to get over the mark. Holder played a stellar unbeaten knock of 47 off 29, but in vain as Hyderabad fell to their eight loss of the season.

With five games remaining and Hyderabad out of the running, Holder, who bagged most of the awards at the presentation ceremony, said the team would play for the fans.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Full List of Award Winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Jagadeesh Suchith (SRH) took the catch of Deepak Hooda - Rs. 1 lakh

Super Striker of the match - Jason Holder 47 off 29 with a strike rate of 162.1 - Rs. 1 lakh

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Jason Holder (SRH) 153 fantasy points - Rs. 1 lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Jason Holder (SRH) 5 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Mohammad Shami (PBKS) 2 for 5 off 3 overs - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Jason Holder (SRH) - 37 points - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Jason Holder (SRH) - Rs 1 lakh

Post Match Presentation:

Losing Captain: Kane Williamson (SRH): I think the bowling and fielding did a fantastic job. The surface wa a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. Brilliant individual effort from Holder. It's been a frustrating season. We need to learn a few lessons from the first half. The games come thick and fast. The challenge is to pick ourselves up and come back. Every team in strong and we know what it takes.

Winning Captain: KL Rahul (PBKS): Used to it now (nerve-wracking win). Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings. I'll take the win. (Jason's innings) He played a phenomenal innings. Had a great game. He picked up two wickets in an over to get me and Mayank. Batted really well. It was a pitch where you needed powerful batters. There was no pace on the pitch. Players like me couldn't get going. We were hoping players like Chris and Pooran could stay in and get 20- 30 runs. Unfortunately didn't happen. It gives us a lot of belief. No matter what position we are, are bowlers can get any opposition out. Shami got two wickets - got Warner, Williamson out early. Lesson for batsmen would be maybe not play too many shots and understand its not a 160-170 wicket. Harpreet brar is a brilliant all round cricketer. He's finished games for us. He is a very difficult bowler to get away.

Player of the match: Jason Holder (SRH): Tough loss. I thought we were really in the game. We didn't get off to the best of starts. Halfway we were in the game, but left a little but too much in the back end to do. It was good to get a good start with the ball. Credit to Suchith. We were behind the eight ball. I just wanted to give myself a chance and strike well. We have five games left and these are important games for us. The fans are always behind us and we got to play for them.