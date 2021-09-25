IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings keep playoff hopes alive with five-run win over Sunrisers

Playing in the second match of the day, it was an important tie for both Punjab and Hyderabad as their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs hung in balance. But the Kings, who are making it a habit to leave things till late and churn out thrillers, came out on the winning side of the match and kept their hopes of qualifying alive. For the Sunrisers, Saturday's loss meant the Hyderabad side became the first team to crash out of the qualifying race.

Following Saturday's game, Punjab climbed to the fifth spot of the table with eight points from ten matches. On the other hand Sunrisers remained at the bottom of the IPL table with just two points from nine matches.

After electing to bowl first, the Sunrisers bowlers, led by Holder, put up a clinical show to restrict the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings to 125/7. With Holder removing both the Punjab openers on the fifth over, SRH took control of the match and kept Punjab at bay.

On a slow pitch, the Punjab batsmen failed to buil partnerships as they struggled to 125. Skipper KL Rahul (21 off 21) and Adrien Markram (27 off 32) top scored for the Kings. While Holder pocketed three, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad all pocketed a wicket each to keep the Kings in check.

In what seemed like an easy run chase quickly turned into a tough ask as Mohammad Shami removed the struggling David Warner (2) in the very first over. Shami then handed the reigns to the Kings as he removed skipper Kane Williamson for just one.

With Wriddhiman Saha holding up his end, wicket fell at the other end. Holder, who impressed with the ball, played the innings of the match as he almost took the game away from Punjab.

But a mix up in the middle saw the settled Saha (31 off 37) back in the dug out, and Sunrisers once again caught on the backfoot. Holder took control with five huge maximums to take the game into the final over. But Nathan Ellis, making his IPL debut, held on to his nerves as he defended 17 in the final over. With Holder on strike the game could swing any way.

As the Kings have proven over time, the match went down to the final ball, with seven needed for a win and six needed for a superover. But Ellis kept his nerves as Holder managed just the single off the final over, to see the Punjab side end up on the winning side. It is the lowest IPL score that has been successfully defended in Sharjah. For Punjab, the young Ravi Bishnoi impressed once again as he pocketed three wickets, while Shami picked up two and Arshdeep Singh grabbed one.

Holder's all round show went in vain as Sunrisers hopes came crashing down with the loss. With the race for playoffs heating up, the win saw Punjab climb to fifth from seventh place and keep their hopes alive.