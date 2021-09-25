IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS, Match 37 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings

Punjab and Hyderabad face off in the second match of the weekend double header and it is a must-win game for both sides. While Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the IPL table this season, with just one win from eight matches, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings are placed just above them at seventh place with three wins from nine matches.

Both sides resumed the second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL on a losing note. While the Sunrisers continued their disastrous season with an 8-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, Punjab choked in their match against the Rajasthan Royals, losing the match from a comfortable position by just 2 runs.

In the head-to-head count, Sunrisers hold the upperhand, having won on 12 occasions out of their 17 meetings. Furthermore, Sunrisers' only win this season has come against Punjab and the Hyderabad outfit will hope for a repeat show in the reverse fixture.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match:

On the brink of elimination, Sunrisers need to tick all the boxes tonight to get a win under their belt. SRH will draw confidence from the fact that their only win this season has come against Punjab Kings. Sunrisers and Punjab occupy the last two spots on the points table. While SRH occupy the last place with just one win this season, Punjab are placed a rung above them at seventh with three wins this season.