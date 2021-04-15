Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Kohli reprimanded for showing dissent

By

Bengaluru, April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct after he was seen kicking a chair in frustration following his dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14) night.

Kohli was not at his fluent best in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he was dismissed for a 29-ball 33.

RCB ended up on the winning side though, edging out David Warner-led SRH by six runs in a tense finish.

1
50814

"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said the IPL in a statement.

V Narayan Kutty was the match referee in the game while Nitin Menon and Ulhas Gandhe were the on-field umpires.

Kohli had top edged a short ball off Jason Holder to be caught in the deep by Vijay Shankar.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli not over-excited by wins, lauds Maxwell for effort on tough wicket

Following his dismissal, TV replays picked up footage of Kohli kicking a chair in the dug-out in frustration.

After two wins from as many games, RCB will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18) at the same venue.

PTI BS PM PM

More IPL 2021 News

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 7 April 15 2021, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Delhi
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PBKS vs CKS | Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More