IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Kohli reprimanded for showing dissent

Kohli was not at his fluent best in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he was dismissed for a 29-ball 33.

RCB ended up on the winning side though, edging out David Warner-led SRH by six runs in a tense finish.

"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said the IPL in a statement.

V Narayan Kutty was the match referee in the game while Nitin Menon and Ulhas Gandhe were the on-field umpires.

Kohli had top edged a short ball off Jason Holder to be caught in the deep by Vijay Shankar.

Following his dismissal, TV replays picked up footage of Kohli kicking a chair in the dug-out in frustration.

After two wins from as many games, RCB will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18) at the same venue.

