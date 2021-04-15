IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Kohli reprimanded for showing dissent

Bengaluru, April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct after he was seen kicking a chair in frustration following his dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14) night.
Kohli was not at his fluent best in Match 6 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he was dismissed for a 29-ball 33.
RCB ended up on the winning side though, edging out David Warner-led SRH by six runs in a tense finish.
"Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," said the IPL in a statement.
At the end of the powerplay #RCB are 47/1— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021
Live - https://t.co/kDrqkM24yz #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7pbnXJzQEz
V Narayan Kutty was the match referee in the game while Nitin Menon and Ulhas Gandhe were the on-field umpires.
Kohli had top edged a short ball off Jason Holder to be caught in the deep by Vijay Shankar.
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli not over-excited by wins, lauds Maxwell for effort on tough wicket
Following his dismissal, TV replays picked up footage of Kohli kicking a chair in the dug-out in frustration.
After two wins from as many games, RCB will take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18) at the same venue.
PTI BS PM PM
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.