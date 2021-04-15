IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Trevor Bayliss defends Harshal Patel's no-ball call

Bayliss cleared the air over the no-ball after SRH skipper David Warner looked unhappy with the call.

"He (Warner) was a little animated because we weren't playing good cricket and we lost," Bayliss said referring to Warner, who was gesturing in the team dugout in Wednesday night's game at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

"I think the umpires got it right. There was a bit of conjecture over obviously the second high no-ball, but the first one was not directed at the batter's body, so that wasn't a warning. So I think the umpires got that one right," Bayliss said at the post-match virtual press conference.

Harshal had bowled the first no-ball in the 18th over (fourth ball) but it was down the leg-side and was not warned.

However, when he bowled a high full toss in the final over, he was issued a warning.

Despite the loss, Bayliss felt the team played good cricket for 35 of the 40 overs.

"Probably went for a bit too many in the last couple of bowling overs. Then obviously in the last three or four overs... the over where we lost three wickets, was obviously some poor cricket. Some poor decision-making.

"As I said, we played some pretty good cricket for 35 overs. But against such good teams, you need to put together 40 good overs," the SRH coach added.

He further said the batsmen should have countered the pressure by playing good cricket shots.

"Obviously, when you keep a team down to under 150, you would like to think you're going to win more times than you lose. But our batting in that last third of the match was fairly poor.

"There was some good bowling, obviously. But we should've countered the pressure by playing some good strong cricket shots and taking the 1s and 2s and putting the pressure back on the opposition," he added.