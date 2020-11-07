IPL 2021: Starting Date, Auction, Host Country, Teams | Basic facts

1. When is IPL 2021?

The IPL 2021 is likely to take place from end of March to mid-May, 2021. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had made it clear that they wanted to conduct the IPL 2021 in India itself. "Hopefully, the vaccine will be out by that time and we can host it," said Ganguly on hosting IPL 2021 in India. However, all those calculations will depend on the health scenario in India and across the world.

2. Possible venues of IPL 2021

The powers that be want to stage IPL 2021 in India for obvious reasons. The IPL 2020 had to be shifted to UAE because of the Coronavirus and the BCCI had said even the IPL 2021 can be staged in Emirates if the Covid 19 situation continues to be delicate in India. But they hope that the scenario will be vastly improve in five or six months' time and the IPL 2021 need not be shifted from India. But if there is no other choice, then the BCCI can look back to UAE.

3. Why the BCCI want IPL 2021 in India

The BCCI want to conduct IPL 2021 in India basically because the tournament will have more connect to masses than when it is getting hosted in a foreign country. Then there is the possibility of the having crowd inside the stadium in 2021. Right now, the IPL 2020 is being hosted behind closed doors and to some extent it has affected the sheen of the tournament.

4. Will there be an auction ahead of IPL 2021?

There have been strong rumours that the BCCI might cancel the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said nothing has been be decided on the nature of the auction yet. "We haven't decided anything yet. Let this season conclude, we will take a call," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said.