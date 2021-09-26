IPL 2021: Sunrisers coach Bayliss laments batting mistakes against Punjab Kings

After the bowlers led by Jason Holder, who recorded figures of 3-19, SRH restricted Punjab Kings to 125/7 in the allotted twenty overs. But the Sunrisers batters failed to chase down the low target on Saturday (September 25) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Apart from Holder, who scored an unbeaten 47, the rest of the batters failed to deliver in the run chase and head coach Bayliss felt the repetitive failure was down to the confidence as he added the approach on that wicket should have been different.

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

"Yeah, look I do not think that our batters are playing with confidence obviously. We have lost five games under 10 runs and most of them batting second. So, yeah, we made a lot of mistakes," said Bayliss during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Knocking the ball down the ground would have been the way to go, chasing a small target on a wicket like that, you would like to get off to a good start with the new ball but unfortunately, it went the other way. In the end, we did not play good cricket," he added.

David Warner faltered for the second match in a row, while skipper Kane Williamson also fell early, but experienced Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav were the ones who failed to provide any support to Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 31 before being run out.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad crash out of IPL 14; Here're 4 reasons for SRH's failure

Bayliss also spoke on the middle order weakness and inexperience as openers, who did well earlier in the tournament, exposed them early.

"I would put all the batters in that category. When we have played well in the past, we have got off to a good start in the top of the innings."

"The young guys in the middle-order have been exposed to a certain degree, but against Punjab Kings, experienced batters in the middle-order made mistakes. We have a game in the couple of days so we have to turn it around quick," he added.

Sunrisers, who are out of contention for a play-off spot, will next square off against another struggling team in Rajasthan Royals on Monday (September 27) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.