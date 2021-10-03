Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik clocks 150kmph to bowl fastest ball from an Indian in IPL 2021

The 21-year-old quick from Jammu and Kashmir made his IPL debut in match 49 of IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-arm seamer bowled with a searing pace in the first over of his IPL career.

After clocking 150 kmph on the third delivery of his first over, Malik bowled the fastest ball by an Indian in IPL 2021. Malik's opening over in IPL recorded speeds of 145 kmph, 142 kmph, 150 kmph, 147 kmph, 143 kmph, 142 kmph.

Have a look at the fastest deliveries bowled by Indian pacers this IPL season:

Umran Malik (SRH) - 150.06kmph

Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 147.68kmph

Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 147.67kmph

Khaleel Ahmed (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 147.38kmph

Umran Malik (SRH) - 146.84kmph

With his 150.06 kmph speed, he became the third-fastest bowler of the IPL 2021 season after Lockie Ferguson (KKR) 152.75, Anrich Nortje (DC) 151.71 to clock in excess of 150-plus.

The youngster was brought by the franchise as a short-term COVID-19 replacement to left-arm pacer T Natarajan. Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22, sending six other close contacts including all-rounder Vijay Shankar into isolation.

Malik was with the Sunrisers as a net bowler and was added to the squad. With the team already out of the IPL playoffs race, SRH blooded in the youngster in its 13th league game of the season.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical bowling effort to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 115 for eight. SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to counter KKR's incisive bowling, especially of Tim Southee and the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.